Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores first PPG of season
Koivu scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM and three hits in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.
The 36-year-old got the Wild on the board 3:19 into the second period, beginning Minnesota's rally from a pair of two-goal deficits. It was just the second goal of the season for Koivu, and his first with the man advantage. Once a reliable offensive catalyst for the Wild, Koivu can no longer be expected to produce big numbers after last season's 8-goal, 29-point output.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.