Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores first PPG of season

Koivu scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM and three hits in a 4-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.

The 36-year-old got the Wild on the board 3:19 into the second period, beginning Minnesota's rally from a pair of two-goal deficits. It was just the second goal of the season for Koivu, and his first with the man advantage. Once a reliable offensive catalyst for the Wild, Koivu can no longer be expected to produce big numbers after last season's 8-goal, 29-point output.