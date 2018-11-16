Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores gift of a goal in win
Koivu scored a goal and assisted on two more in what was a lopsided 6-2 win over the Canucks on Thursday.
Koivu's goal came on a botched clearing attempt by Canucks goalie, Richard Bachman that wound up directly on Koivu's stick in front of the net. The night was made sweeter considering one of Koivu's two helpers came with the man advantage. The 35-year-old now has 10 points in his last six games, and 16 points in 2018-19.
