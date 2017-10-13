Play

Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores second goal in Thursday's win

Koivu scored his second goal of the season and had two shots on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Koivu has two goals but no assists in three games. He clicked with Mikael Granlund last season on the second line and may need to take more shots in the short term while Granlund and Zach Parise are out with injuries.

