Wild's Mikko Koivu: Scores second goal in Thursday's win
Koivu scored his second goal of the season and had two shots on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Koivu has two goals but no assists in three games. He clicked with Mikael Granlund last season on the second line and may need to take more shots in the short term while Granlund and Zach Parise are out with injuries.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Overcomes foot issue•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Re-ups with Wild for two years•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dealing with lace bite•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Man-advantage tally spoiled by early playoff exit•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Held out Thursday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Chippy play with regular season winding down•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...