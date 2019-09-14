Wild's Mikko Koivu: Set to scrimmage Monday
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Koivu (knee) will scrimmage Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild likely still plan to ease Koivu into game action, as he may not play in Tuesday's preseason opener versus the Stars. However, his ability to scrimmage leaves little doubt that Koivu will be ready to rock for Opening Night versus the Predators on Oct. 3.
