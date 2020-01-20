Wild's Mikko Koivu: Sitting out Monday
Koivu (illness) won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild captain was able to participate in Monday's morning skate, but he'll remain out of the lineup as the team tries for its third straight win. Victor Rask has bumped up to the second-line center role in Koivu's place. Koivu will aim to get back in the fold for Wednesday's matchup versus the Red Wings.
