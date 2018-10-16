Wild's Mikko Koivu: Sitting out Tuesday

Koivu won't play Tuesday's game against the Coyotes due to the birth of his child, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Koivu's been off to an impressive start with four points in the first five games. His absence will force the Wild to dress seven defensemen, as Nate Prosser will enter the fold. Koivu's next chance to suit up will be Friday versus the Stars.

More News
Our Latest Stories