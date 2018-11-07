Wild's Mikko Koivu: Snaps pointless streak in loss

Koivu tallied two assists in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

Koivu had been in a bit of a dry spell recently, failing to record a point in his previous four games, but the 35-year-old was able to break through Tuesday, recording 25 percent of his season point total in the game. Despite his age, the veteran center has proved to be a stable contributor for a Wild team that finds themselves near the top of the Central division. Koivu will look to add to his point total Thursday when the Wild travel to play the struggling Kings.