Wild's Mikko Koivu: Snaps pointless streak in loss
Koivu tallied two assists in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
Koivu had been in a bit of a dry spell recently, failing to record a point in his previous four games, but the 35-year-old was able to break through Tuesday, recording 25 percent of his season point total in the game. Despite his age, the veteran center has proved to be a stable contributor for a Wild team that finds themselves near the top of the Central division. Koivu will look to add to his point total Thursday when the Wild travel to play the struggling Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...