Wild's Mikko Koivu: Status for Thursday in doubt

Koivu (undisclosed) will most likely be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The captain left Tuesday's game after he collided with Buffalo's Tage Thompson in the first period and didn't return. If Koivu can't go, Minnesota recalled Joel Eriksson Ek from the AHL, so the Swede could enter the lineup. As evidenced by this news, the Wild could be without the 35-year-old center, but expect the definitive word before the game Thursday.