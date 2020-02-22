Wild's Mikko Koivu: Staying in Minnesota
Koivu relayed that he doesn't want to leave Minnesota, implying he won't lift his no-move clause ahead of Monday's trade deadline, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The Wild may have been shopping Koivu with an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but it appears the 36-year-old captain won't agree to such a move. Koivu has been with the team since entering the league and played his 1,000th game this season. The Wild are only three points out of a playoff spot at the time of the report.
