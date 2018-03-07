Wild's Mikko Koivu: Stretches point streak to five games

Koivu had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Koivu's quietly put together a five-game point streak, though this was his first multi-point effort in that stretch. Just six days before his 35th birthday, Koivu remains a dangerous offensive player. He's on pace to top 40 points for the 11th time in 13 NHL seasons.