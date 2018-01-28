Play

Wild's Mikko Koivu: Struggling to score goals

Koivu only has two goals in his last 40 games.

Not all is lost, as the Finn has 18 assists in that time, so he hasn't been a total fantasy failure. Plus, there is reason to believe there might be more luck coming his way. Koivu only has a 5.2 shooting percentage, which is the worst of his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories