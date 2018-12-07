Wild's Mikko Koivu: Sustains injury during loss

Koivu left Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Flames in the third period with an apparent lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Koivu appeared to suffer the injury when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Calgary's Mark Giordano. Another update on the veteran forward's condition should be released soon, but he should be considered questionable at best for Friday's matchup with Edmonton at this juncture.