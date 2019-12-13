Wild's Mikko Koivu: Traveling with team
Koivu (lower body) will join the Wild for their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Chicago, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Koivu is going to travel with the team is certainly encouraging news, but the veteran pivot was just given a 2-3 week recovery timetable Tuesday, so it seems highly unlikely that he'll be ready to return before Minnesota wraps up its road trip Thursday against Arizona.
