Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two assists in win

Koivu set up two goals in Sunday's Game 3 victory over Winnipeg.

The Wild captain now has four points -- all assists coming with the man advantage -- through three postseason games while his team trails 2-1 in the series. Minnesota was a heavy underdog heading into this matchup with the dynamic Jets, but they'll have a legitimate shot of advancing if Koivu and his teammates are able to continue converting on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories