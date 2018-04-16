Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two assists in win
Koivu set up two goals in Sunday's Game 3 victory over Winnipeg.
The Wild captain now has four points -- all assists coming with the man advantage -- through three postseason games while his team trails 2-1 in the series. Minnesota was a heavy underdog heading into this matchup with the dynamic Jets, but they'll have a legitimate shot of advancing if Koivu and his teammates are able to continue converting on special teams.
