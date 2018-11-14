Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two points in loss
Koivu scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Koivu scored for the first time since Oct. 25 and now finds himself at three goals and 12 points in 17 games this season. His assist in the third period came while the Wild were on a power play.
