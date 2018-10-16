Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two points not enough Monday
Koivu scored an even-strength goal to complement a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.
The Wild have only produced 12 goals over five games to start the season, yet Koivu, the team captain and franchise leader in assists (469) and points (663), should continue to be heavily relied upon. In fact, the Finn has been skating for more than 20 minutes per contest in the early going.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Overtime artificially inflating ice time•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Assist in season-opening loss•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two assists in win•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Dials up three helpers•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Converts only shot Sunday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Converts for Wild in crushing loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...