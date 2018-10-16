Wild's Mikko Koivu: Two points not enough Monday

Koivu scored an even-strength goal to complement a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.

The Wild have only produced 12 goals over five games to start the season, yet Koivu, the team captain and franchise leader in assists (469) and points (663), should continue to be heavily relied upon. In fact, the Finn has been skating for more than 20 minutes per contest in the early going.