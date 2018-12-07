Wild's Mikko Koivu: Unavailable Friday

Koivu (lower body) won't play Friday against Edmonton, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Minnesota hasn't released any details regarding a potential timetable for Koivu's recovery, but the veteran forward could be facing a long-term absence after taking a nasty knee-on-knee hit from Calgary's Mark Giordano during Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Flames. With Koivu on the mend, Nino Niederreiter is expected to slide into a top-six role against the Oilers.