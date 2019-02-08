Wild's Mikko Koivu: Undergoes ACL surgery

Koivu had surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

Koivu was already ruled out for the remainder of the season and the team has stressed it won't have any additional updates on the center's timeline until the offseason. While not official yet, the Wild will no doubt place Koivu on injured reserve soon in order to free up a roster spot. Training camps will begin in roughly seven months, which may just be long enough for the Finn to be ready to play Opening Night.