Wild's Mikko Koivu: Will be eased into work

Koivu (knee) will be eased into practice after undergoing surgery for his torn ACL in February, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Koivu was cleared from his knee injury Thursday, but the team doesn't want to rush him into practice, especially considering he's 36 years old. Koivu is expected to sit out the first couple preseason games as a precaution, and that's likely still the plan. Nevertheless, Koivu should be in the lineup for the season opener against the Predators on Oct. 3, and he'll likely center one of the top three lines.