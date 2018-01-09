Wild's Mikko Koivu: Will play Tuesday

Koivu (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Flames, Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune reports.

Koivu missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but the Wild's captain is evidently feeling well enough to gut it out Tuesday. The 34-year-old pivot, who's notched six goals and 21 points in 42 games this campaign, will skate on Minnesota's second line and first power-play unit against Calgary.