Wild's Mikko Koivu: Will play Wednesday
Koivu (illness) will be back in action versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Koivu missed the previous two contests due to his illness and has been sidelined for a total of 14 games this year. Prior to being on the shelf, the center was bogged down in an 18-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 9 against Arizona. Additionally, the Finn is pointless in his previous six tilts despite averaging 16:00 of ice time in those outings.
