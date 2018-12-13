Wild's Mikko Koivu: Won't play Thursday

Koivu (knee) will sit out Thursday's home game against the Panthers.

Koivu reportedly is scheduled to meet with team doctors after the captain skated Thursday morning. The Finn's status has been upgraded since initial reports suggested that he could miss multiple weeks with the injury, but we wouldn't expect a concrete timetable for his return until Koivu has a chance to meet with the doctors.

