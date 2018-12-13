Wild's Mikko Koivu: Won't play Thursday
Koivu (knee) will sit out Thursday's home game against the Panthers.
Koivu reportedly is scheduled to meet with team doctors after the captain skated Thursday morning. The Finn's status has been upgraded since initial reports suggested that he could miss multiple weeks with the injury, but we wouldn't expect a concrete timetable for his return until Koivu has a chance to meet with the doctors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...