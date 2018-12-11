Wild's Mikko Koivu: Won't play Tuesday
Koivu will sit out Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
The prognosis on Koivu is far better than initially thought, with the forward expected to miss only a few games as opposed to multiple weeks. Minnesota's captain won't go versus the Canadiens but could return Thursday against Florida, or possibly Saturday versus the Flames. The team is hoping he isn't out for long.
More News
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Could return sooner than expected•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: In danger of missing three weeks•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Heads home for evaluation•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Unavailable Friday•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Fails to find scoresheet in loss•
-
Wild's Mikko Koivu: Sustains injury during loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...