Wild's Mikko Koivu: Won't play Tuesday

Koivu will sit out Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The prognosis on Koivu is far better than initially thought, with the forward expected to miss only a few games as opposed to multiple weeks. Minnesota's captain won't go versus the Canadiens but could return Thursday against Florida, or possibly Saturday versus the Flames. The team is hoping he isn't out for long.

