Wild's Mikko Koivu: Won't suit up Saturday
Koivu (knee) will not play Saturday against the Flames, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Minnesota's captain was a no-go for pregame warmups, but the fact that his status came down to the wire suggests that he may be ready to go by the time Tuesday's home clash with the Sharks rolls around. Aside from this injury, Koivu has been in vintage form this season, having produced four goals and 21 points -- including a goal and seven helpers on the man advantage -- through 27 contests.
