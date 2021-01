Chaffee was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

The 22-year-old got his first taste of an NHL training camp the past few weeks, but he'll start his professional career in the minors. In 30 games with UMass-Amherst in the NCAA last season, Chaffee racked up 16 goals and 29 points as a junior. It's likely Chaffee will take a few years to develop in the minors at least before he has a shot to crack the lineup at the NHL level.