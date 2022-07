Chaffee signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Sunday.

Chaffee made his NHL debut with Minnesota last season and was held scoreless in two appearances. The 24-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent out of UMass-Amherst after the 2019-20 campaign. Chaffee has scored 25 goals and 56 points through 77 career games with AHL Iowa where he'll likely spend most of the 2022-23 season.