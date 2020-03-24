Play

Wild's Mitchell Chaffee: Signs with Minnesota

Chaffee signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

Chaffee has spent the past three seasons at the University of Massachusetts, totaling 47 goals and 95 points while registering a plus-34 rating in 108 games. The undrafted free agent will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Iowa.

