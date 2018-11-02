Wild's Nate Prosser: Headed on conditioning assignment
The Wild assigned Prosser (undisclosed) to AHL Iowa for a conditioning stint Friday.
Prosser has only appeared in one match this season, and he only logged 3:03 of ice time in that contest, so he'll head to the minors to get back into game shape. The plan is for him to appear in two games with Minnesota's AHL affiliate before returning to the big club, so look for him to be recalled ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sharks.
