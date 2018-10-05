Wild's Nate Prosser: Healthy scratch Thursday
Prosser was a healthy scratch in Thursday's loss at Colorado.
Prosser appeared in 56 of 57 games to close out last season, but he begins this season at the bottom of the blue line rotation.
