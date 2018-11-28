Wild's Nate Prosser: Held in check upon return
Prosser saw 11:44 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.
Seemingly lost in the narrative of the Wild blowing a 3-1 lead, Prosser returned to action following a 17-game absence, but there was a series of goose eggs next to his name in the box score following the contest. He had dealt with an undisclosed injury that required a conditioning stint earlier in the month, and the defenseman fell out of favor before finally emerging from the press box Tuesday, filling in for Greg Pateryn (illness). We'd leave Prosser on the waiver wire unless he can prove to his coach that he should be on the ice with regularity.
