Wild's Nate Prosser: Hits waivers
The Wild waived Prosser on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild brought in Anthony Bitetto off waivers from Nashville, which means they had eight healthy defensemen on the roster. Prosser has suited up for just 15 games this season as he's consistently been a healthy scratch, and he has no points to show for it so this move isn't surprising. The veteran blueliner will head to AHL Iowa if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
