Wild's Nate Prosser: Records fifth assist
Prosser had his fifth assist of the season in Saturday's shootout loss to the Ducks.
Prosser has just two goals and five assists in 34 games as he doesn't contribute much on the offensive end. He's a career-high plus-5 in plus-minus, however.
