Wild's Nate Prosser: Rejoins Wild through waivers
Prosser will reunite with the Wild after getting claimed off waivers from the Blues on Thursday.
The Notes were hardly singing Prosser's praises, as coach Mike Yeo only played him in one game -- that was an Oct. 25 contest versus the Flames. While the Minnesota native should be excited about the homecoming, we can't see his fantasy value getting a big enough boost to warrant a pickup. After all, he's only reached double-digit point totals once in his career; he did so as a rookie with the Wild in 2011-12. It's no guarantee that he'll immediately be in the majors in this second go-around with the Wild, but then again, this team is in the basement of the Central Division and could use a hand.
