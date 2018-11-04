Prosser (undisclosed) was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Prosser was getting ice time in the minors on a conditioning assignment. He's played just one game for the Wild this season, but the team doesn't want to let him go. He'll finish up the Wild's road trip with stops in San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and St. Louis. It's unclear if he'll play in any of these games.

