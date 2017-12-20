Wild's Nate Prosser: Scores season's first goal in two-point outing
Prosser contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.
After dishing out a helper in the second period, Prosser broke a 3-3 tie with his first goal of the season 1:48 into the third. The Minnesota native's never scored more than two goals in a season while cracking double-digit points only once, so don't expect many offensive outbursts like this one from Prosser.
