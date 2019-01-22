Prosser was scratched from a second consecutive game as the Wild defeated the Golden Knights on Monday, 4-2.

The Wild are barely using Prosser even with Matt Dumba (pectoral) on injured reserve. Between the 15 games that he's drawn into, Prosser has only averaged 10:13 of ice time as a third-pairing defenseman, with the scant role basically rendering him worthless in the fantasy realm.