Wild's Nate Prosser: Won't play Tuesday
Prosser is out for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Prosser just returned from a conditioning stint in the AHL, but this isn't necessarily about the 32-year-old being unfit to play. He's seem of all three minutes of ice time this season, even when he's been healthy. As such, though Prosser is back with the team, it remains to be seen when he will return to the active lineup.
