Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Activated off protocols list
RotoWire Staff
Bjugstad has been activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.
Bjugstad will be eligible to play Tuesday against the Kings. He's picked up three points through 11 games this campaign.
