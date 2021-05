Bjugstad recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Bjugstad collected the secondary helper on a Nico Sturm goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Bjugstad missed eight games due to an upper-body injury, but struggled to get back in the lineup. Friday was his fourth game back from that absence. The Minnesota native has 16 points, 76 shots and 46 hits in 41 outings this season.