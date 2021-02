Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Bjugstad tallied at 14:31 of the first period to extend the Wild's lead to 2-0. His goal stood as the game-winner as the Kings only got one puck past Cam Talbot in the contest. The 28-year-old Bjugstad has picked up points in each of his last two games. He's at five points, 37 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 outings.