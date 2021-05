Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Bjugstad got loose on a mini-breakaway and buried a backhand tally for the Wild's third goal. It was the 28-year-old's first point in five appearances during the postseason. The Minnesota native has added nine shots on net, 19 hits and and an even plus-minus rating in a fourth-line role.