Bjugstad posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Bjugstad set up Zach Parise for what would be the game-winning goal in the second period. Early in 2020-21, Bjugstad has bounced all around the lineup. His assist Friday was his first point of the year, to go with nine shots and a minus-1 rating in five contests. The 28-year-old has battled injuries and regression over the last two seasons, and he's still trying to find his way in Minnesota.