Bjugstad registered a goal and an assist and added five PIM with two hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Bjugstad but together a solid all-around night on the stat sheet, setting up Ryan Hartman's goal to opening the scoring in the first period, tallying one of his own early in the third, and dropping the gloves with Colorado's Kyle Burroughs. The goal and assist gave Bjugstad his first multi-point game of the year, and the 28-year-old now has six goals and nine assists in 37 contests in his first season with the Wild.