Bjugstad was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad was one of six players placed on the list from the Wild on Wednesday. It's unclear if Bjugstad tested positive for the virus or was placed due to contract tracing, but he'll need to be cleared off the list before he can re-join the team. Expect the Wild to bring in reinforcements for their upcoming four-game home stand.