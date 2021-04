Bjugstad (upper body) didn't make the trip to St. Louis for Minnesota's back-to-back set against the Blues on Friday and Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild have yet to release an expected timetable for Bjugstad's return, but he'll miss at least two more contests with his upper-body injury. The 28-year-old forward has picked up six goals and 15 points in 37 games this season.