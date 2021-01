Bjugstad scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings. He added four shots and two PIM.

Bjugstad's rebound goal late in the second period gave the Wild a 4-2 lead and stood up as the game-winner. The 28-year-old center, in his first season playing in his home state, has three points in his last four games after opening the year scoreless in his first four.