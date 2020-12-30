Bjugstad (back) is healthy ahead of the Wild's upcoming training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in May, but he's evidently back to 100 percent and ready to fight for a spot in Minnesota's middle six during camp. The Minneapolis native only appeared in 13 games with the Penguins due to injury last season, picking up two points over that span, and was traded to the Wild in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in September.