Bjugstad (upper body) has been cleared to play, but he won't be in the lineup for Friday's game versus LA, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild likely don't want to insert Bjugstad into the lineup for the first contest of a back-to-back set following his eight-game absence, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Saturday against San Jose. He's picked up 15 points through 37 games this campaign.