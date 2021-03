Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Monday in a 2-1 win over Anaheim.

BJugstad jumped on a loose puck in front and swatted it into an open net to break a 1-1 tie just under four minutes into the third period. It was the fifth goal of the season for Bjugstad, who had gone his previous eight games without one. The 28-year-old University of Minnesota product, in his first season back in his home state, has 12 points in 30 games for the Wild.