Bjugstad scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Bjugstad extended the Wild's lead to 3-0 with his tally at 14:27 of the first period. He's contributed two goals and two helpers in his last six outings. For the season, the Minnesota native has seven points, 42 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 12 PIM in 21 games in a bottom-six role.